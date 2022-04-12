JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:JAGI opened at GBX 368.83 ($4.81) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 399.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 425.81. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 339.23 ($4.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.68). The stock has a market cap of £360.32 million and a P/E ratio of 6.69.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

