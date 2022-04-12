Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 29th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE VLT opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

