$6.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $6.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.61 and the lowest is $4.99. Charter Communications posted earnings of $4.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $29.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.03 to $36.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $36.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.85 to $48.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $746.29.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $559.91 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $542.82 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $578.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

