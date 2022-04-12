BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. BorgWarner has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

