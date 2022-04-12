Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,521,000 after buying an additional 506,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,524,000 after purchasing an additional 42,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CBRL opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.24 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

