Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 34.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 308,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 79,009 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -733.27%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.