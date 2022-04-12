Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,757 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sanmina worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,365,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SANM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

