Skrumble Network (SKM) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $92,904.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

