Cryptobuyer Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (XPT) traded up 304.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded up 210.9% against the US dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $81,626.60 and $189.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00104702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer is a coin. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

