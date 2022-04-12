Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ayr Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.55 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

