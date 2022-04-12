Brokerages Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. WideOpenWest reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WOW. B. Riley increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

WOW stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.02.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $740,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after buying an additional 1,266,005 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $16,955,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,982,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,484,000 after buying an additional 495,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,633,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

