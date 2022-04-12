Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 123,452 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In other news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.