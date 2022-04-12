Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Flex by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,742,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,942,000 after acquiring an additional 523,119 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Flex by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Flex by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

