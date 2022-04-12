Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,150 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $102,158,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $55,700,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,458,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 532.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,264,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after buying an additional 1,064,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,899,000 after buying an additional 741,378 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,324 shares of company stock valued at $429,751 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BHC opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.