iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 60,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34.

