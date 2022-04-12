Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

