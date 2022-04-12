Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,893,000 after buying an additional 124,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after buying an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

