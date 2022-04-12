Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Comerica Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.