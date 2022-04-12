Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,504,000 after purchasing an additional 122,453 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,011,000 after purchasing an additional 436,795 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Amphenol by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 346,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

APH stock opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

