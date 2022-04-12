Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

EPD stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.