The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,593,000 after acquiring an additional 130,849 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after acquiring an additional 124,936 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $18,395,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 94,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $253.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

