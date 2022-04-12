Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 393.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI opened at $168.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.57 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

AYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

