Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,900 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

