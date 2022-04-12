Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,488 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

BAH opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.49. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

