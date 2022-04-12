106,769 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of ChampionX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ChampionX by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,092 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,060,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ChampionX by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,194,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,890,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

CHX stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

