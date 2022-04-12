Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $509,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,934 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SITM stock opened at $185.99 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $341.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 127.39, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.52.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

