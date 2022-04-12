Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

