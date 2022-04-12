Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.58 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,794,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after purchasing an additional 403,831 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $22,212,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.02.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

