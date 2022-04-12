Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in STERIS by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after buying an additional 120,608 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,491 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $247.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.50. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $188.10 and a 12 month high of $250.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

