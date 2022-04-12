Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after buying an additional 2,027,131 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,909,000 after purchasing an additional 450,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

