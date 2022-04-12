Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 131,481 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth about $300,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 27.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth about $296,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,378,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.