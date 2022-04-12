Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,944 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,129,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

