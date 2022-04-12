FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 668 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.81.

AIMC opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

