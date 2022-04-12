FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 5,031 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invitae by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 143,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVTA opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

