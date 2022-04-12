Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 486 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

