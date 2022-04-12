FDx Advisors Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after buying an additional 641,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,418,000 after buying an additional 377,803 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 69.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,021,000 after acquiring an additional 348,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. The firm had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

