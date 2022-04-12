Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $111.11 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.83.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after buying an additional 24,229 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 397,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $3,044,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

