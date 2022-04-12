FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Progyny by 19.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,686 shares of company stock valued at $24,155,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

PGNY stock opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.89. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

