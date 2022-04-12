Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.10 Million Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Trex by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

