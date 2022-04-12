DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stake Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DaVita by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $119.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.54. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

