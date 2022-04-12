Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,529 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,051,000 after buying an additional 113,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,090,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after acquiring an additional 417,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.61.

Shares of NBIX opened at $98.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.00. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,821 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

