Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 207.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,509 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.15% of FuelCell Energy worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

FCEL stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $12.62.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

