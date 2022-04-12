AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stake Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 150.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 59.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.15) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In related news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 75,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $1,721,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 540,446 shares of company stock worth $10,817,667. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

