$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.55. PVH reported earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $11.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.82.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. PVH has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PVH by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in PVH by 509.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 179,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

