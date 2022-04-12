Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CAE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in CAE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CAE by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

About CAE (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.