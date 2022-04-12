Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,704,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,211,000 after buying an additional 243,487 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

