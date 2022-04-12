Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $83.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

