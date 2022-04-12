Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 64,143 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,143 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in International Paper by 705.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 351,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after buying an additional 308,040 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in International Paper by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 158,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

