Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,655 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 498,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CZR opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.64. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Caesars Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.