Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 209.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 596.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVGW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $80.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

